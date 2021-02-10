Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai, Shaw named vice-captain
India batsman Shreyas Iyer, who had missed Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he was recovering from a shoulder injury, was on Wednesday named as captain of the Mumbai team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning on February 20.
The Mumbai Cricket Association announced a 22-member squad for the domestic 50-over championships.
India opener Prithvi Shaw was made vice-captain of the Mumbai team.
In the batting department, the squad has the likes of India all-rounder Shivam Dube, limited overs specialist Suryakumar Yadav, young opener Yashaswi Sarfaraz Khan and Akhil Herwadkar, along with experienced wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare.
The bowling attack, to be led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, has Tushar Deshpande and Aakash Parkar, and spinners Shams Mulani and Atharva Ankolekar.
Domestic giants Mumbai has been placed in the Elite Group D, alongside Delhi, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. Mumbai will play all their matches in Jaipur.
Mumbai on Tuesday named former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar as its head coach for the tournament.
The Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw (vice-captain), Yashaswi Jaiswal, Akhil Herwadkar, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Chinmay Sutar, Aditya Tare, Hardik Tamore, Shivam Dube, Aakash Parkar, Atif Attarwala, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Sairaj Patil, Sujit Nayak, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Siddharth Raut and Mohit Awasthi.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
- India will have a chance to redeem themselves at the same venue starting February 13 when the second Test begins, for now lets take a look at our report card of the XI Indians in the first outing.
- India vs England: Manjrekar does not agree with toss being a detrimental factor, explaining how India have lost toss previously at home but ended up winning matches none the less.
- India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav's coach is miffed with the team management's treatment of the spinner, saying given his impressive numbers, the wrist-pinner doesn't deserve to be sidelined.
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
- India vs England: Anderson, if it’s possible, only seems to be getting sharper.
- India vs England: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has blamed India's batting, particularly in the first innings, as the prime reason for the home team's defeat in the first Test in Chennai.
- Blake, a Jamaican sprinter, who won gold at the 100 m at the 2011 World Championships as the youngest 100m world champion ever, has spoken about Virat Kohli and how his captaincy has impressed him.
- India vs England: By the sheer weight of his numbers, the biggest of which remains 611 (the most wickets by a fast bowler in the game), James Anderson defines the pinnacle of pace bowling in Test cricket.
- One thing Virat Kohli and his team would like to continue for the rest of the series is the energy level displayed by a youngster.
