'3 openers were supposed to play': Vikram Rathour passes verdict on Shubman Gill's 'proposal' after 1st Test vs WI

After successfully auditioning for the role of an opener across all formats, in-form Shubman Gill opted to throw his hat in the ring for the No.3 batting spot in the Indian Test side. Rohit Sharma and Co. were expected to unveil a new batter for the No.3 batting position in the Caribbean following the omission of veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara from Team India's squad for the West Indies series.

Speaking at a press conference in the lead-up to the first Test between India and West Indies, India skipper Rohit confirmed that youngster Gill will replace Pujara as India's new No.3 batter in its star-studded lineup. Interestingly, it was Gill, who requested head coach Rahul Dravid to allow him to take up the No.3 batting position. If Gill hadn't decided to take up the vacant No.3 spot, Pujara's batting spot would have been likely given either to Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ruturaj Gaikwad.

However, premier batter Gill took up his new batting role although he recorded a forgetful outing as the versatile batter perished for 6 off 11 balls in a Test match where opener Jaiswal smashed multiple records with his daddy hundred on debut. Speaking to reporters after India's massive win over the West Indies in the 1st Test, Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour extended his support to superstar Gill, who would look to make amends in the series decider.

'Proposal came from Shubman's end'

"Three openers were supposed to play, so one had to go at No. 3 and the proposal came from Shubman's end as his rationale was that he had played all his cricket for Punjab and India A at either No. 3 or 4 and that's his real slot in longer format is that," Rathour said at a press conference.

While Gill had a quiet outing with the bat, Jaiswal (173), Rohit (103) and Virat Kohli (76) emerged as the leading run-getters for India in the 1st Test against the West Indies. India registered a gigantic 421-5 d total in its first essay to seal a comfortable win by an innings and 141 runs at the Windsor Park in Dominica.

"We can't judge him on basis of one innings. He has a lot of time. He has the technique and temperament to play time if required and can also play an attacking game when a move on is needed. He can move the game forward. That is what we need at No. 3 as it can be advantageous," Rathour added.

