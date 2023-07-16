'He will be disappointed to have missed...': Harbhajan drops massive prediction for rising star after 1st Test vs WI

Making a blockbuster debut in the 1st Test against the West Indies, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a brilliant century to help Rohit Sharma and Co. kickstart their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign with a massive win. Jaiswal, who received his maiden India call-up after a run-fest season in domestic cricket, shattered multiple records by smashing a brilliant century on his debut against the West Indies. Harbhajan issued a noteworthy statement about the Indian batter(PTI-AP)

After his sensational performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and domestic cricket, Jaiswal showcased his batting exploits in the international arena and earned plaudits from the entire cricket fraternity. While Jaiswal made his presence felt in India's WTC campaign opener, youngster Shubman Gill had a forgetful outing in the 1st Test that Rohit Sharma's men won by an innings and 141 runs at Dominica.

‘My advice to Jaiswal would be…’

Talking about India's massive win over the West Indies in the 1st Test on his YouTube channel, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh hailed Jaiswal for his batting masterlcass against the hosts. However, the spin legend also observed that the debutant will be disappointed to have missed out on slamming a double ton on debut. “Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time. There's no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world,” Harbhajan said.

The Indian opening batter enjoyed a record-breaking stand with skipper Rohit as India posted a gigantic total in its 1st innings. With Jaiswal playing a brilliant knock of 171 off 387 balls, India posted 421-5d in 152.2 overs. Jaiswal became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on debut. The 21-year-old is also the fifth youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut. The debutant was also named the Player of the Match for his batting heroics.“The result of this series is a foregone conclusion as I feel it will be 2-0. Indian players have another opportunity to score runs and pick wickets and maintain their good form. This form will help them in their upcoming games,” Harbhajan added.

