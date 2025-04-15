Vinod Kambli gets INR 30,000 monthly aid from Gavaskar as legend fulfils promise: 'A day after they met at Wankhede...'

Vinod Kambli, who is battling health issues, has received a helping hand from the legendary Sunil Gavaskar in tough times. The former India cricketer was hospitalised in December last year after complaints of urinary infection and cramps. He was admitted to a hospital in Thane for almost two weeks before getting discharged on January 1. Kambli has had several health challenges over the past few years. He also underwent two heart surgeries in 2013, with financial support from Sachin Tendulkar. Vinod Kambli touched Sunil Gavaskar's feet at Wankhede Stadium.(X Images)

Kambli was back in the news when he attended the inauguration of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai in December last year, where Sachin was also present. The former left-handed batter, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, didn't look in the best of states during the event and weeks later, he was admitted to hospital. During the tough times, Gavaskar vowed to help Kambli and said that the 1983 WC-winning team would rally together to assist their fellow cricketer, and now he has fulfilled his promise.

According to a report in the Times of India, Gavaskar has come to support Kambli with his CHAMPS Foundation, through which he aids needy former international sportspersons. The foundation, which started in 1999, has provided financial assistance to Kambli during tough times. The report suggests that he will receive monthly assistance of INR 30,000 for the rest of his life starting April 1. It will also provide INR 30,000 annually for his medical expenses.

Earlier this year, Kambli met Gavaskar during the opening event for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium in January. The former cricketer was seen struggling to walk, but despite that, he displayed his respect for Gavaskar by touching his feet.

“Gavaskar met two of Kambli's doctors…”

Anil Joshi, Gavaskar's long-time friend and former Nirlon teammate, revealed that the legendary cricketer met Kambli's doctors after meeting him at Wankhede Stadium and instructed his foundation to immediately provide assistance to him.

"Gavaskar had wanted to help Kambli ever since he learned about his deteriorating health last year. A day after their meeting at Wankhede Stadium, Gavaskar met two of Kambli's doctors - Dr. Shailesh Thakur and another physician - and me. After being fully briefed on his condition, he instructed the CHAMPS Foundation to immediately begin financial and medical assistance," Anil Joshi told TOI.