Vinod Kambli struggles to walk but touches Sunil Gavaskar's feet at being felicitated on 50 years of Wankhede Stadium

Vinod Kambli made a public appearance after being discharged from the hospital a few days back. The former India cricketer attended a felicitation ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) held an opening event for the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Wankhede Stadium, where several former Mumbai cricket stalwarts were present, including Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli and Sanjay Manjrekar. Vinod Kambli touched Sunil Gavaskar's feet at Wankhede Stadium.(X Images)

Kambli was admitted to the hospital on December 21 due to a urinary infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain. The 52-year-old was discharged from Akruti Hospital, Thane on January 1 and is still on the recovery path.

He attended the event at Wankhede Stadium and greeted former players, including Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Jaffer, before being felicitated by Gavaskar. A video of him struggling to walk went viral on social media, where he also displayed his respect for Gavaskar by touching his feet.

After his felicitation, Kambli spoke about his playing days at the iconic venue.

"I remember I smashed my first double hundred here against England and then went on to score many more hundreds in my career," he said.

The 52-year-old shared a piece of advice for budding cricketers who want to play for India like him and his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

"If anyone wants to play for India like me or Sachin (Tendulkar), then I would advise that you should keep working hard and never leave doing that because that's what Sachin and me did since our childhood days," he added.

Kambli also opened up on his double-hundred against England at the Wankhade Stadium.

"I have scored two double centuries against England in this stadium (Wankhede Stadium). I have a lot of memories attached to this stadium. I wish all the budding cricketers all the best," he added.

Wankhede Stadium's 50th anniversary celebration begins

Meanwhile, a host of other cricketing stalwarts, including Raju Kulkarni, Chandrakant Pandit, Lalchand Rajput, Shobha Pandit, and Arundhati Ghosh, who all contributed to Mumbai cricket's rich legacy, were also felicitated.

The 50th-anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the week. MCA will felicitate the groundsmen of MCA's clubs and grounds and organise Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a special lunch for them on January 15 followed by felicitation of the members of the Mumbai team which played the first first-class match at the Wankhede Stadium in 1974.