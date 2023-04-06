'Virat, eat your heart out': Commentator to Kohli after Dhruv Jurel slaps disdainful six in IPL 2023

When it comes to playing the cover drive – arial or grounded – there are few better than Virat Kohli in modern-day cricket, but a similar stroke played by Rajasthan Royals youngster Dhruv Jurel in his team's IPL 2023 match-up against Punjab Kings has got the internet buzzing. The 22-year-old Jurel almost got RR over the line with his unbeaten 32 of 15 balls, but fell short of it agonisingly by five runs. Jurel began his carnage in the penultimate over with RR needing 34 off 12 balls. He smacked Arshdeep Singh for two fours and a six to bring the equation down to 16 off 6 but unfortunately for RR, Sam Curran bowled a brilliant final over to seal the win for PBKS.

Dhruv Jurel's six reminded the commentator of Virat Kohli. (IPL/RCB)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jurel hammered three fours and two sixes during his 15-ball blitz; however, it was the maximum off Arshdeep that took the cake. Lining himself up, Jurel, who came in as RR's Impact Player, smoked the ball disdainfully into the crowd over extra cover sending everyone including fans, commentators, and his teammates. On-air broadcasters Ian Bishop and Chris Morris could not keep calm and in what could be termed as a 'jump out of the seat' moment, "Ohhhhh! Terrific. Terriiiifiiiccccc. What impact from the Impact Player," an exhilarated Bishop said.

But perhaps the biggest praise of the evening for Jurel was reserved by former South Africa all-rounder Morris. "What an amazing cricket shot that is. Backing away and a beautiful shot over cover. That's what the Impact Player has come in to do. Virat Kohli, eat your heart out," he said. The excitement of the moment got to Jurel who punched himself after that delirious six.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - 'Bowled it exactly where Rahul and I decided but Dhoni…': Mark Wood taken aback by 'incredible' CSK legend

In the end, PBKS held their nerves to close out the game in their favour. They could have avoided the scare in the final ball of the penultimate over when Jurel was dropped at deep midwicket. Going for a slop, Jurel skied the ball but the fielder, running it from the deep, slipped the chance. In the last over, Jurel faced three balls, and even though he spanked for four off the last ball, it was game over.

RR also erred tactically by sending Shimron Hetmyer after Riyan Parag at No. 7, and although the big-hitting West Indies batter smashed 36 off 18 balls, RR could have done good by sending him higher, especially given how Devdutt Padikkal struggled during his 21 off 26 balls in a high run chase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON