'Virat has always got away with unacceptable behaviour': Ex-SA player wants Kohli 'severely punished', slams Team India

Former South African batter Daryll Cullinan was left infuriated with India Test captain Virat Kohli's stump mic rant following Dean Elgar's DRS reprieve on the third day of the deciding Test in Cape Town. Cullinan slammed Kohli's "unacceptable behaviour" and called for severe punishment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened in the 21st over of South Africa's chase when a tossed up delivery from R Ashwin beat the inside edge to strike Elgar's pads in line with the stumps. Umpire Marius Erasmus was convinced, but his decision was overturned by the DRS review which showed the ball went over the stumps. An irritated Kohli then unleased his anger, as he walked up to the stump mic to say, "Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition," while few of the team members alleged that the technology used by the broadcasters favoured the host nation.

Cullinan called it a typical Kohli behaviour before pointing it out that Indian players have gotten away with such attitude for years and give the are a "powerhouse" people tend to "laugh off" their acts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India vs South Africa Live Score - Follow LIVE blog here

“This is the typical Virat’s untouchable, he behaves the way he wants to behave. The rest of the cricket world just bows down to Virat. The powerhouse is India. I hate to say this but it’s been going on for years. It’s just the big suck up towards India and anybody who plays for India. They are untouchable, so everyone will laugh it off," he told ESPNCricinfo.

Admitting that the he enjoys watching the way Kohli plays cricket, Cullinan further added that he was shocked at the allegation made by Kohli and that the 33-year-old must be punished for his behaviour.

“I love Virat Kohli, I love his cricket, I love the way he plays. But there has to be a line drawn somewhere to say ‘hang on, you must be severely punished’. If anything, it was a mistake. I just cannot believe that they could think along those sort of lines. For too long Virat has got away with behaviour which is unacceptable on a cricket field. But he’s Kohli and I don’t like it, quite frankly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elgar was eventually dismissed at the stroke of stumps, leaving the hosts 111 runs away from a series win with eight wickets in hand.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who was part of the panel, spoke much on the same lines, calling the allegations "serious kind of insinuation".

“There was an insinuation from the Indian camp that the host broadcasters were up to some mischief to make sure they were putting their own team at an advantage. That is a serious kind of insinuation. I have a problem with that.”