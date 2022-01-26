'Virat is a beast, Rohit is laid back': Shastri compares Kohli and Sharma, explains how they're different from the other

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has spoken about the greatness of two of Indian cricket's biggest stars – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – and how they are different from each other. Kohli, the former India captain and Rohit, currently in charge of the ODI and T20I teams, are the two most popular batting superstars in the team, but while it may be tough to pick one over the other on the basis of their batting prowess, the two individuals are a stark contrast to each other off the field.

Shastri, who has spent a considerable time with each player as India's head coach, opened up on the attitudes of Kohli and Rohit. Calling Kohli an absolute 'beast', Shastri highlighted how no one can match Virat when it comes to energy, passion and being competitive. However, once off the field, Kohli is as relaxed a person can be.

"Virat is like a beast on the field. He is a terrier. Once he enters the ground, he wants to compete is not worried about anybody. He is in-your-face and passionate. Off the field, he is totally opposite. Absolutely calm, chilled… there is no issue about him. He is 33. He has been contributing as a captain. The challenge comes when you are not captain after a span of time. Then to still have the energy to play as a player, get runs and help India win. If he does that, he would have completed a full circle," Shastri told Shoaib Akhtar on the former Pakistan pacer's YouTube channel.

The former India all-rounder then weighed in on Rohit's demeanour. Shastri called Rohit 'laid-back' in a positive way, while explaining the supreme turnaround which began reflecting in the 34-year-old's batting.

"Now, Rohit is laid back. It was sometime that you got the feeling that the game came too easy to him, till he realised that 'god has given me this gift and now let me also work harder and make the most of it'. And when in full flow, there are few batters who play like him," said the former India coach.