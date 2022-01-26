'Unfortunate that such mindset still prevails': Butt reacts to Shastri's 'people wouldn't digest Kohli's success' remark

Speculations have been rife over who takes charge of the Indian Test team, given the fact that Virat Kohli is no longer a part of the leading bunch. The 33-year-old Kohli made an unexpected exit from Test captaincy to end an impressive seven-year stint as the Indian skipper that saw him registering 40 wins and 17 losses in 68 Tests as captain -- the best percentage of any Indian skipper.

Under Kohli, the Indian Test team rose to the top of the world rankings, and Ravi Shastri recently made a big statement on the much-talked captaincy saga. The former India head coach said that Kohli could have continued for a couple of years but had that been the case, 'people wouldn't have digested his success'.

Shastri's comments drew attention from across the cricket fraternity and former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has also given his verdict on Kohli giving up Test captaincy. Butt, who played for the Pakistan national cricket team between 2003 and 2010, blamed 'people' for top athletes failing to achieve their true potential.

Shastri signed off with notable Test wins in away conditions and Butt said that the Indian coach would have a better picture of the current environment. Under Kohli, the Indian Test team rose to the top of the world rankings and also notched its maiden series win in Australia in 2019.

"Obviously, Shastri knows the environment better than anybody else. We all know that the environment of India and Pakistan is a bit similar... and it's unfortunate that such mindset still prevails. Maybe that's the reason behind top-class athletes failing to achieve their potential. There are many roadblocks on the path and these are our own people. Such people don't realize that whether they achieve success or Kohli does it, India will reap benefits. It's unfortunate but the truth," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Shastri had also pointed out that Kohli's decision of going away from captaincy may be linked to his batting.

Shastri, who had a fruitful stint as India coach while working with skipper Kohli, didn't mince his words to say that the mercurial cricketer could have further led the side for a couple of years. But he also cited examples of Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev giving up captaincy to focus on their own game.

"Whether Virat could have continued to lead India in Tests. For sure, he could have led India for at least 2 years because next two years India would be playing at home and who is coming over - 9 and 10 jacks, going by the rankings. But he would have then made it to 50-60 wins under his captaincy and a lot of people will not be able to digest that fact," Shastri had in a chat with India Today.

"So he only knows how much is he enjoying captaincy. When Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni were not enjoying captaincy, they left. Similarly, when Virat thought that he had won 40 matches, six years he had been leading and now he wants to enjoy his cricket. He wants to focus on his batting and release a bit of pressure and it happens with a lot of individuals.

"Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar quit captaincy to focus on their game, so Virat also had the same thing on his mind," he had further add.