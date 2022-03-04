'I was the captain in his first few Ranji games': Sehwag recalls Kohli's early days; 'Seen him grow since his childhood'

Virat Kohli will add another chapter to his already rich cricketing folklore when he takes the field in the first of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka in Mohali on Friday. The event will mark Kohli's 100th Test appearance, a feat that only 11 other Indian cricketers have achieved before the right-handed batter.

As Kohli gears up for his landmark match, several ex-cricketers, some his ex-teammates, have come together to wish the 33-year-old a successful outing.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also wished Kohli on the occasion and recalled memories of his initial days in cricket, involving Kohli.

Sehwag, who is among the 11 cricketers to have 100-plus Test appearances, in a special video by BCCI said: “When I started playing Tests, my only goal was to become the first player to play 100 Test matches coming from Delhi. After me, Ishant Sharma also did that, and now, Virat is also going to do this feat.”

"I captained Virat in his early Ranji matches. I had seen him play. He took the Indian team to a whole new height in Test cricket," he further stated.

Sehwag also highlighted Kohli's supreme fitness and the zeal to score more runs as factors, which he feels has driven Kohli to where he is now.

"Mein toh kehta hoon. Haazme ki goli, tyohaar mein Holi aur batting mein Kohli, poore Bhaarat ko pasand hai (All I can say is that Hajme Ki Goli, Holi in festivals, and Kohli in batting are loved by the whole of India)."

"Around his fitness and amazing hunger for runs, he has built a great career for himself and won so many matches for India. Many congratulations Virat on the landmark. May you have many more and all the best," Sehwag said in the video.