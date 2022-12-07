Virat Kohli 21 runs away from matching Sangakkara; joining Ponting, Ganguly in incredible list in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

Team India suffered an embarrassing one-wicket loss in the series opener on Sunday in Mirpur as a valiant tenth-wicket stand between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman helped Bangladesh complete the chase of 187 with 24 balls to spare. India now aim to recover from the tough defeat and save the series in the same venue when they face Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday. In the match, former India captain Virat Kohli will have the chance to level Sourav Ganguly and former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting's elite ODI record. He is just 21 runs away from two massive ODI feats.

With 979 runs in in 17 matches, Kohli stands just 21 runs away from completing the milestone of 1000 runs in ODI cricket in Bangladesh. The run tally came at an average of 75.30 with five centuries and three fifties. On Wednesday, Kohli will have the chance to become the second batter to complete 1000 ODI runs in Bangladesh after Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara, who scored 1045 runs in 21 matches.

If he completes the milestone, he will become the fifth batter in world cricket to have scored 1000 or more runs in three countries away from home. He will be tied alongside Australia legend Ponting, Sri Lanka greats Aravinda de Silva and Arjuna Ranatunga, and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Overall, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of 1000-plus runs in most countries with his tally at five, followed by Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Mahela Jayawardene (4).

The other two countries where Kohli scored 1000 or more runs are England - 1349 runs in 33 matches - and Australia -1327 runs in 29 matches.

Kohli managed to score only 9 runs in 15 balls in the last match and would be raring to get big runs on the board as the Rohit Sharma-led Team India look to survive in the series.

