Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will be first to reach Kolkata for the historic Pink Ball Test

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after beating Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days and they will look to seal their 12th successive home series victory in the Eden pink ball Test.

cricket Updated: Nov 18, 2019 22:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Virat Kohli, right, and Ajinkya Rahane during the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore.
Virat Kohli, right, and Ajinkya Rahane during the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Indore.(AP)
         

Skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be the first to arrive here on Tuesday morning ahead of India’s first ever Day/Night Test beginning on November 22. The duo are scheduled to arrive at 9.40am, while the rest of the team will arrive in batches, local team manager Samrat Bhowmcik told PTI.

Giving out the arrival itinerary of the teams, he said Rohit Sharma and pacer Mohammed Shami would be the last to join the squad on Wednesday.

“Ishant Sharma is slated to arrive Tuesday night, while other members of the squad along with the full Bangladeshi contingent are scheduled to arrive together in the afternoon,” he said.

However there is no scheduled practice for Tuesday.

“But you never know if the captain wants to have a feel of the stadium, he might just drop in,” he said.

India had taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after beating Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days and they will look to seal their 12th successive home series victory in the Eden pink ball Test.

Both teams will play their first ever day/night Test.

4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘His zeal is making our planet a better place’: PM Modi on Bill Gates
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs from December 1
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
