Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma completely stunned by AB de Villiers' unusual Instagram post after India vs Afghanistan

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers started their international careers four years apart with the latter obviously being the senior one but the kind of friendship they developed while playing IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore could easily force one to mistake them as school friends or peers. Like true friends, they enjoy each other's success, provide support in difficult times and do not shy away from letting the world know about their achievements through PDA (Yes, you read that right) on social media. When Virat Kohli ended a 1020-day wait for an international century by smashing his maiden T20I hundred in an Asia Cup Super 4 match against Afghanistan, it was almost certain that one would get a reaction from AB de Villiers. And the South African legend, did not disappoint. In fact, he surpassed the expectations of all including Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma.

De Villiers first took to Twitter to congratulate Kohli on his record-breaking hundred that allowed India to sign off from the Asia Cup with a whopping 101-run win and then added that he had spoken to the former India captain before the Afghanistan match. But what caught the attention of netizens was de Villiers' Instagram post. The former South Africa captain posted an old photograph with Kohli in which both the legendary cricketers are sitting on a scooter. De Villiers is in the rider's position while Kohli was in the sidecar. This appears to be from the archives of an old photo shoot.

"With his 100 today I thought I’d share this memory😂 Top knock today my friend. Many more to come," de Villiers captioned the post.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were quick to spot that post and both of them replied. In two separate replies, Kohli wrote "Hahahahahahaha and then "Thanks biscuit. Love you."

Anushka was the one who appeared to be really taken aback by de Villiers' post on Kohli. "Oh my god," she wrote.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's reply to AB de Villiers' post

Kohli smashed the highest individual T20I score by an Indian surpassing Rohit Sharma's 118. The former India captain ended up with an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls. Kohli dedicated his 71st international century to Anushka and daughter Vamika.

"Firstly I am grateful for how the day went today. Time away from the game gave me a good chance to sit back and observe a lot of things about me. I mentioned one special person - Anushka - who stood by me through these tough times and I mentioned her as she has seen the absolute raw side of me throughout all these months. She was the one putting things in perspective for me, kept giving me the right kind of guidance, vision moving forward and I came back into the system as a relaxed person," he said.

