'The best player on the planet is back': Former and current cricketers go berserk as Virat Kohli hammers 71st century

The cricketing world and a whole bunch of Indian fans celebrated as Virat Kohli, after 1019 days, finally scored an international century. Kohli, who had gone 2020 and 2021 without a single hundred, slammed his maiden ton in T20Is as he plundered 122 off 61 balls to power India to a dominating 101 runs win against Afghanistan in their final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Twitter was flooded with reactions as a plethora of former and current cricketers went berserk seeing Kohli finally score a century after almost three years. The last time that Kohli had scored a century was back in November of 2019 – a player who once used to conjure centuries for fun, went two years and 10 months without one, but with the World Cup just around the corner, there couldn't have been a more opportune moment for Kohli to have slammed this century. Here are some of the reactions.

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing💪

Well played my friend — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

Well done champion kohli @imVkohli happy to see you getting a 100 👏 #indvsafghanistan #AsiaCup2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2022

so finally wait is over great 💯 by king kohli — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 8, 2022

The best player on the planet is back @imVkohli #GOAT𓃵 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) September 8, 2022

The great is back @imVkohli — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 8, 2022

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it🔥 Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli will always be a champion cricketer. 💯 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 8, 2022

It’s been a while, but happy to see Virat Kohli back in international century scoring mode. First T20i hundred, and hopefully a precursor to bigger tasks ahead. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 8, 2022

Absolutely master class from @imVkohli

He showed the world tonight what he is made off.

Though it’s almost a dead rubber game for India in this Asia cup,

But in form cheeku 😊 will b absolute gold for India in coming World Cup۔

#GOAT — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) September 8, 2022

Pehle VK phir BK. #INDvsAFG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 8, 2022

This was Kohli's first century in 129 innings. Records and achievements tumbled for Kohli who has now become only the fourth Indian player after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to score centuries in all three formats. Kohli's 122 not out is also the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, and with the century, Kohli has equalled Ricky Ponting as the second-highest century-maker in world cricket, and is now only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli, opening the innings for India in place of a rested Rohit Sharma, struck 12 fours and smoked 6 sixes during his knock. It was a vintage Kohli knock and it seemed as if the Virat of old had never left. He scored his runs at a strike-rate of 200 and with it, he topped the run charts in the Asia Cup, overtaking Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

