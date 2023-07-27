Watch: Virat Kohli's bizarre gesture after Hardik Pandya stares at him while bowling in nets leaves fans flabbergasted

One of the finest batters in the history of the game, former India skipper Virat Kohli is also an absolute livewire both on and off the field. After a successful Test series against the West Indies in the 2023-2025 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), Kohli will hope to transfer his form in the upcoming One Day International (ODIs). Kohli teased Pandya with an animated gesture in the nets(AP-Twitter)

Rohit Sharma and Co. will welcome the return of vice-captain Hardik Pandya in the Caribbean as India are set to meet the West Indies in the first ODI on Thursday. Warming up for the 1st ODI against the former world champions, Kohli was batting in the nets against all-rounder Pandya. Bowling to Kohli in the nets, Pandya gave his teammate a stare after the star batter made some solid contact with the ball.

Kohli gives stunning response to Pandya in nets

Issuing a swift response, Kohli teased Pandya with an animated gesture. The hilarious incident became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game on social media. Kohli, who enjoyed a run-fest Test series against the West Indies, can also script history in the 50-over format. The 34-year-old can become the fastest batter to complete 13,000 runs in ODIs during the West Indies series.

Kohli slammed his 76th international century in the two-match Test series against the West Indies. The batting icon has amassed 12,898 runs in 274 ODIs for India. Visitors India and hosts West Indies will play three ODIs and five T20 internationals in the Caribbean. All-rounder Pandya will lead the Indian side against the West Indies as India have rested skipper Rohit and ex-captain Kohli for the five T20Is.

Talking about the ODI series between the two teams, India have released pacer Mohammed Siraj from the Indian squad before the first match. Siraj will miss the entire ODI series due to a sore ankle. According to a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rahul Dravid-coached Team India has not called for a replacement player for the ODI series. Speedster Siraj took seven wickets in Team India's 1-0 Test series win over the West Indies.

