Watch: Virat Kohli breaks into wild celebrations after Team India reveals best fielder from Pakistan clash at World Cup

With Virat Kohli-starrer Team India extending their winning run against Pakistan to eight games in the 50-over World Cups, members of the Rohit Sharma-led side celebrated the historic win in the dressing room at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. After hammering Babar Azam's Pakistan in match No.12 of the ICC World Cup 2023, Team India's fielding coach T Dilip revealed the best fielder of the recently concluded encounter between the two arch-rivals.

Virat Kohli's noteworthy reactions have become an instant hit among Team India fans(BCCI)

In a video shared by the official social media of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), India fielding coach Dilip lauded Indian bowlers for their superlative performances against Babar's Pakistan. A collective bowling show from superstars Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav forced Pakistan to settle for a below-par total against India at the world's largest cricket stadium.

"I think special mention to Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah for moving around quickly to their places, doing their best in the afternoon by going back to back," Dilip said. Indian bowlers bagged two wickets each as Pakistan folded for 191 in 42.5 overs. Fielding coach Dilip gave a special mention to Jadeja for his fielding masterclass against Pakistan in the low-scoring encounter.

Kohli breaks into wild celebrations in Indian dressing room

"One thing special to see is that the world's best fielder is back doing what he is renowned to be doing the best. Good to see Ravindra Jadeja doing the speed and accuracy and getting there," he added. However, Dilip handed out the best fielder award to KL Rahul, who was exceptional for India behind the wickets. Wicketkeeper-batter Rahul plucked a sharp catch of Imam-ul-Haq in the high-voltage at the World Cup. After the Indian think tank picked Rahul as the best fielder, an animated Virat Kohli won the internet with his noteworthy reaction.

"One skill generally which really gets ignored. I think that is wicketkeeping, we expect to do the job, but some of the things we spoke about coming to the wicket and coming to the stumps to collect that throws. Doing the leg side stump and catches. I think overall KL Rahul was fantastic," Dilip added.

Gloveman Rahul remained unbeaten on 19 off 29 balls against Pakistan. Talking more about the match, skipper Rohit played a captain's knock of 86 off 63 balls while middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 53 off 62 balls as India completed the run-chase in 30.3 overs. Two-time champions India have upstaged Pakistan eight times of eight in the One Day International (ODI) editions of the ICC World Cup. Hosts India will next face Bangladesh on Thursday.

