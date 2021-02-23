IND USA
Indian Captain Virat Kohli raises his bat.(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli one century away from surpassing Ricky Ponting and creating world record

India vs England: If Virat Kohli gets a ton in the pink-ball Test, he would be crossing Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:21 AM IST

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and creating a world record when he steps out to bat in the upcoming third Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli has scored two fifties in the series but has not been able to convert it to a hundred yet.

The right-handed batsman has not scored a century since the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in November 2019. He has played 10 innings since then, but is yet to reach triple figures.

Also read: Motera Test: Team India practice under lights ahead of pink ball match

If Kohli gets a ton in the pink-ball Test, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. It would be Kohli's 28th Test hundred.

Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.

The four-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1 after India won the 2nd Test at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai by 317 runs. It was Kohli's 21st win in a Test match at home as captain - and he equalled MS Dhoni's record of India captain with most Test wins at home.

But if the Indian team wins the upcoming 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, it will be Kohli's 22nd Test win as captain at home, and he would surpass Dhoni to claim the top spot in the list.

Other Indian captains in the list following the duo are Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins), and Sunil Gavaskar (7 wins).

virat kohli india vs england

