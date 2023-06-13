‘Kohli must know where he should stand…’: Ex-India star points out Virat, Pujara's ‘lazy’ efforts behind WTC final loss

India were outplayed by Australia in all departments in the recently-concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, where Rohit Sharma and Co. endured a 209-run loss. The team have since faced immense criticism both by experts and fans and the focus has remained on India's shoddy batting and bowling.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli watch an edge from Alex Carey go past them at slip cordon.(Screengrab)

However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who is still remembered by many for his skillful fielding, highlighted another area that the team needs to work on, which is slip fielding.

India let go of an easy chance at slips during Australia's second innings, when an edge off Alex Carey's bat flew between Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. The incident took place when Carey was batting for 41 and despite the ball being in both Kohli and Pujara's reach, neither of them went for the catch. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on-air at the time, wasn't too happy with both players and bashed Kohli in particular, insisting that it was his catch.

Now in an interaction with The Indian Express, Kaif too has shared his views on it and said: “These things must be sorted out before you take the field. You can’t miss these chances.

“This is being lazy. In these moments, the fielder probably thinks there won’t be catches coming to slips, and there might be a declaration on the cards. But it was a vital stage of the game when India couldn’t afford lapses.”

He also spoke about Pujara wearing shin pads under the trousers while fielding, claiming it puts a fielder into disadvantage.

“Shin pads make your movement slow, and you can’t bend properly. I don’t believe it doesn’t affect you,” Kaif added.

Slip fielding in England and Australia

Kaif also mentioned that a slip fielder is always into play if a match is being played in English or Australian condition, where you expect bounce and pace from the surface. He cited another example from Australian first innings when Steve Smith had nicked the ball but it had fallen just short of Kohli at slips.

“Converting half-chances can win you matches. Take a look at the half-chance that Steve Smith had offered in the first innings when the ball fell short of Kohli at slip. Australia were at 190, and if Smith had fallen then, who knows what might have happened.

“In England and Australia where there is bounce on offer, slips stand almost 25 yards behind the stumps. In Asia, you stand nearer to the batter. So, someone like Kohli must know where he needs to stand so that he takes these chances. These are ways in which you can win games for your team," said Kaif.

