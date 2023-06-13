‘How does social media influence?': Ganguly shuts Rohit-Dravid trolls with brilliant response; ‘they are best for India’

India's recent 209-run demolition against Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) final has sparked a debate over captaincy and the coaching. Many disappointed fans on social media have suggested a change at the helm the way forward, and the emotions are understandable. Sourav Ganguly shuts Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid critics after WTC final defeat

Both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid took charge at the top after India's dismal show in the T20 World Cup in UAE back in 2021, with many anticipating the duo to end the long wait for an ICC title. India had last won a major ICC trophy back in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

However, India's fate under Rohit and Rahul has remained the same, with India getting knocked out of the Asia Cup, where they lost against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, followed by a semifinal exit in the T20 World Cup and now the crushing defeat in the World Test Championship.

In an interview with India Today, former India skipper, also the ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was asked if he too felt a change is needed at the helm. Ganguly felt a big decision as this is a “selector's job” before questioning “how does social media influence” such big calls. He then backed both Rahul and Rohit as the perfect candidate for the job, reminding that a major tournament is round the corner.

"It's a selector's job at the end of the day but how does social media influence? Virat himself didn't want to captain Test cricket two years ago. If you ask me who should be and will be India's captain and coach? Rohit and Rahul that's the right way of all.

"Absolutely, at least till the World Cup this will continue. Well I don't know what's in Rohit's mind after the World Cup and what he wants to do. At the moment the coach and captain are the two best for India and I wish them all the luck," said Ganguly.

