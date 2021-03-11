'It's quite simple': Virat Kohli confirms India's openers for first T20I against England in Ahmedabad

Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul? Who will partner Rohit Sharma as India’s opener in the first T20I against England? Will all three of them play and Rahul bat in the middle order? India captain Virat Kohli put all the speculations to rest by confirming India’s openers for the series opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Kohli confirmed that it will be KL Rahul who will open with Rohit Sharma in the first T20I against England while he ruled out all three of them playing together by terming Shikhar Dhawan a ‘third opener'.

"It's quite simple, KL and Rohit have been performing at the top of the order for us and those two would start," Kohli said in a virtual press conference on the eve of the first of the five T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read | India Predicted XI for first T20I : A debut on the cards

"And if Rohit takes rest or Kl has a niggle or something Shikki (Shikhar Dhawan) obviously comes back as a third opener. The starting composition, Rohit and Rahul will start," he added.

Dhawan and Rahul were India’s openers in their last T20 series in Australia as Rohit was not part of the squad because of an injury. But with the limited-overs vice-captain now returning to the squad, it left Team India with a difficult choice to make between Dhawan and Rahul.

The think tank went with the two right-handers considering that both of them have a better record in T20 cricket compared to Dhawan.

Speaking about the inclusion of youngsters like Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia Kohli said :” We have made additions to the squad who can be X-Factors in the batting lineup. We want to see how they fare in the middle.”

The India captain asserted that India will play ‘free cricket’ in the five-match T20 series against the Eoin Morgan-led side.

We want to play free cricket, we have explosive batsmen in the team now. That's exactly what we are trying to address. This time around you will see players bat more freely. I see us being much more free with our approach from this series onwards.