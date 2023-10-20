Virat Kohli corrects presenter with class act for Ashwin after sizzling century vs Bangladesh in World Cup 2023

Continuing his sublime run in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup on Thursday, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant hundred as Rohit Sharma's Team India crushed Bangladesh at Pune. Making sure India maintained its perfect record in the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, Kohli played a masterful knock of 103* off 97 balls. Thanks to Kohli's 78th international century, Rohit and Co. cruised to a seven-wicket win over Shakib Al Hasan-less Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Virat Kohli corrected presenter Mark Nicholas with a class act(PTI-ICC)

Batting first in match No.17 of the ODI World Cup, Bangladesh made its best-ever start in the ICC event with openers Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) adding 93 runs for the first wicket. However, Ravindra Jadeja's golden arm and fast-bowling exploits of Jasprit Bumrah restricted Bangladesh to 256-8 in 50 overs. Though Jadeja emerged as a front-runner to win the Player of the Match, an on-song Kohli overshadowed the veteran all-rounder with his match-winning century.

ALSO READ: 'I have had few fifties in World Cups but...': Virat Kohli on 'finishing the game for India' with 78th century

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played a small cameo to help Kohli register his century No.48 in ODIs as India thrashed Bangladesh to top the World Cup points table. Speaking to popular commentator Mark Nicholas after collecting his Player of the Match award, Kohli reminded the presenter that he is not the only veteran in the current squad who has won the ODI World Cup.

Kohli's class act for Ashwin

"Of course, you have won the World Cup before. So you're the one guy in the dressing room, who knows what it’s like," Nicholas said before Kohli gave veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin a special mention. “And Ash (Ashwin) as well, just the two of us from 2011. It's a special feeling playing at home, playing in front of all these people, we just want to make the most of it,” Kohli added.

Records galore for Kohli

For run machine Kohli, Pune is the fifth venue where the 34-year-old has smashed 500-plus runs in ODI cricket. Scoring his first century in a run-chase at the ODI World Cup, Kohli ended up shattering Sachin Tendulkar's international record. Kohli has become the fastest batter to complete 26,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli crossed the 26k-run mark in 567 innings. His idol Tendulkar accumulated 26k international runs in 601 innings. With 48 centuries to his name, batting maestro Kohli is one ton away from matching Tendulkar's record tally of 49 ODI hundreds.

