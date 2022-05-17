Virat Kohli could be invited to play T20 tournament in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir: 'Up to him, but we should send invite'

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shown interest to have Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli take part in a T20 tournament, modelled after the Indian Premier League, in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Latif, who was recently appointed the competition's Director of Cricket Operations, echoed the tournament president Arif Malik's sentiments that Kohli should be invited for the second edition of the tournament.

"We should send an invitation to Virat Kohli but the decision to play lies with the player," said Latif while in communication with Dawn News. "I had also advised [Najam] Sethi to send invitations to all cricket boards including BCCI for PSL."

On similar lines, Malik had earlier shown a keen inclination towards inviting Kohli to play the tournament but insisted that it is entirely up to the former India captain whether he wants to take part in it or not. Malik was also open to the idea of Kohli attending the tournament not specifically as a player but in any other capacity if he wanted to.

"It is up to Virat Kohli whether he wants to be a part of the tournament as a player or as a chief guest," he said. "Along with the tournament, cricket fans will also get to see a fantasy league in which teams from Muzaffarabad and Srinagar will be seen playing virtually with each other. We want to bring people of both sides together so that we can spread the message of peace."

It is to be noted that India's male cricketers are not allowed to play any league cricket outside the IPL – be it the Big Bash League, Caribbean Premier League, Pakistan Super League or the Bangladesh Premier League. However, over the last couple of years, India's female cricketers have been allowed to play the Big Bash League with star players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and more participating in the BBL and their franchises.

