‘Virat Kohli dropped again’: Twitter in overdrive as BCCI name India squad for Zimbabwe ODI series

Twitter went into overdrive as soon as BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe minus the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and other seniors. The Indian selectors once again did not give any official reason for their absence as fans were left scratching their heads, especially with Kohli's absence. The former India captain, who has been horribly out of form of late, was not a part of the ODI and T20I squads in the West Indies series.

Shikhar Dhawan, who led India to a 3-0 ODI series sweep against West Indies, was once again named as the captain of the squad which saw the return of Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar from injury breaks.

Kohli had last featured in the two ODIs against England. Here's how the fans reacted to Kohli's absence

Sundar has made a stellar start to his English county career with Lancashire while Deepak Chahar has successfully completed his rehabilitation following hamstring and back injuries.

Chahar has not played competitive cricket for five months now and also missed the 2022 IPL season.

Washington's comeback was on expected lines as he has had a rough last one year due to a hand injury and contracting COVID-19.

He has had a successful rehabilitation at NCA and in the three games that he has played for Lancashire, he has already picked up a five-wicket haul.

Most of the players who had been part of set-up have been picked with rookie Rahul Tripathi, after being part of squad in Ireland T20Is, getting maiden call up to ODI side.

India are slated to tour Zimbabwe for the first time since 2016. The three ODIs will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

