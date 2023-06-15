Virat Kohli drops colossal 'change' message days after India's WTC Final heartbreak

Over the past few days, Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has been significantly active on his Instagram profile. Kohli takes to his social media account to share videos and pictures from his cricketing duties and more recently, inspirational quotes. The 34-year-old star had been sharing motivational messages throughout the WTC Final as well, and had shared a quote right after the side's loss in the clash. “Silence is a source of great strength," Kohli shared, a quote from Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu.

Virat Kohli after collecting his runner up medal at the World Test Championship final (REUTERS)

On Thursday, Kohli posted another noteworthy message – this time from English writer Alan Watts; "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," the quote read.

The India batter had a frustrating outing in the WTC Final, registering scores of 14 and 49 across both innings. Kohli had looked particularly better in the second innings, when India were set a mammoth target of 444 in the game; the batter, alongside Ajinkya Rahane, stabilised the Indian innings at the end of day 4 and looked in exceptional touch. However, Kohli was dismissed merely half-an-hour into the final day of the Test as he attempted an audacious cover drive on a delivery wide outside the off-stump, nicking the ball in the process and handing a catch to Steve Smith at slip.

The batter has since faced significant criticism for his shot selection with India's batting great Sunil Gavaskar coming down hard at Kohli.

"It was a bad shot. It was an ordinary shot. You are asking me about it, I think you should ask Kohli. What was that shot? That was a shot outside the off-stump. We talked so much about the fact that to win a match, you need a long inning. You need a century. How are you going to make a century if you are going to play a shot so far outside the off-stump," Gavaskar had said on Star Sports.

