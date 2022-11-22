Virat Kohli drops epic three-word comment on Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi's internet-breaking picture

Before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, two of the greatest footballers of the era, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, joined forces to post a picture together that broke the internet. The iconic image, also hailed as the “picture of the century” by fans, were shared at the same time by the two greats, on Instagram on the eve of the showpiece event. Former India captain Virat Kohli, who has long admitted to have been a Ronaldo fan, too reacted to the picture, dropping am epic three-word comment.

The picture, where Messi and Ronaldo can been seen playing chess together with both in deep concentration over the next move, was part of an advertisement for Louis Vuitton and was shared at exactly at 11 PM IST on Saturday night from their respective social-media handles. It read: “Victory is a State of Mind."

Kohli reacted to the image with a three-word comment. He wrote, “What a picture.”

Virat Kohli's reaction to Ronaldo-Messi picture

Ronaldo, on Monday, before the start of Portugal's FIFA World Cup campaign, referred to the Chess game as he made a statement on his rivalry with Messi. "I would like to be the player to checkmate Messi, it happened in the chess game and in football, it would be magic," he said.

"Even if I win the World Cup that debate will continue. Some people like me more, some people like me less, like in life, some like blondes, some like brunettes. The World Cup will always be a showcase. But if you tell me you won't win any more tournaments in your career, I would still be happy, given all I have achieved," Ronaldo added.

Talking about Kohli, he is presently on a break from international cricket after the T20 World Cup and will be back for the Bangladesh Test series.

