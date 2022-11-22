'This word 'sack' was used as lot...': Dinesh Karthik reacts to BCCI removing selectors after India's T20 WC exit

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier last week sacked the entire National Selection Committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, after Team India failed to win the T20 World Cup in Australia. India had suffered a semi-final exit after a crushing loss to England by 10 wickets. Dinesh Karthik, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad, has now opened up about the shock removal of the selectors.

Although the news shocked many, but it was a writing on the wall the moment after the Rohit Sharma-led side lost in the World Cup semis in Adelaide. This was the fourth trophy-less tournament under the Chetan-led selection committee. The three others included the World Test Championship final, 2021 T20 World Cup, and Asia Cup 2022. India reached the final in only one of those tournaments.

Although there have been no official announcement from the BCCI on the same or has the board president Roger Binny made a statement, but they have called for fresh applicants for the selection committee.

ALSO READ: 'He's everywhere': Virat Kohli's epic Instagram story about MS Dhoni sets internet ablaze

Reacting to the news during his conversation with Cricbuzz, Karthik admitted that it was surprising but added that it offered new opportunities for the next committee.

“Very interesting development. I think none of us saw it coming. It is also an opportunity for the new selectors coming in and we have to see how things unfold,” he said.

He further opined that it is a thankless job in the BCCI administration and stressed on how difficult it is to pick a 15-member team from a pool of 40 to 45 players.

“I know this word 'sack' was used as lot, but I think their term was coming to an end as well. It is a tough job. Picking 15 players from a set of 40-45 players who are all good enough to represent the country it's not going to be easy. Credit to them. They have done a good job. The new selectors have some strong decisions to take,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON