IPL 2022: Virat Kohli falls agonisingly short, registers unwanted dismissal record after a nine-year gap

Royal Challengers Bangalore were flying high with three successive wins in IPL 2022 before Chennai Super Kings outwitted them by 23 runs in their last outing. Their winning run was halted by the defending champions but the spotlight remained on Virat Kohli, who has been battling with consistency for the past couple of years. He had blown hot and cold in the competition and Delhi Capitals on Saturday extended Kohli's lean patch with the willow.

In an attempt to sneak a single, Kohli was run-out on just 12 at the Wankhede Stadium. He wanted a quick run but Glenn Maxwell sent him back. It perhaps was too late as Lalit Yadav was quick to run in from backward point and hurl an accurate throw onto the stumps.

Kohli was run-out for the second time this season. His previous dismissal in the same fashion was against Rajasthan Royals. A quick throw from Sanju Samson and a clean pick-up by Yuzvendra Chahal had led to Kohli's exit. For the first time since the 2013 edition, Kohli has been run out twice in the same IPL season.

Kohli walked in after Anuj Rawat walked back on just five. Skipper Faf du Plessis also made an early exit as he picked out Axar Patel in the point region.

Kohli so far has scores of 41*, 12, 5, 48, 1 and 12 in the 10-team competition. Rohit Sharma's campaign has been no different. He is yet to notch up a big knock with Mumbai Indians languishing in the bottom with zero wins.

Post Mumbai's defeat to Lucknow Super Giants, Rohit joined Kohli on the unwanted list of captains who have lost their first six IPL games. Kohli in 2019 had suffered six straight defeats while leading the Bangalore outfit.

Earlier, Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh made his debut for the Capitals, coming in place of Sarfaraz Khan. Harshal Patel returned to Bangalore playing XI, replacing pacer Akash Deep.

