Watch: Virat fans teases Naveen-ul-Haq with booming 'Kohli-Kohli' chants in Bangladesh vs Afghanistan WC tie

Virat Kohli's verbal spats with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) stars in the Indian Premier League (IPL) were still fresh in some fans' minds when Afghanistan squared off against Bangladesh in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup on Saturday. Naveen-ul-Haq, who plied his trade with Gautam Gambhir-mentored LSG in the cash-rich league last season, was vehemently trolled by legions of Kohli fans when Afghanistan were defending a mediocre total in its World Cup opener at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

Virat Kohli fans teased Naveen-ul-Haq during the World Cup match(Twitter screengrab-PTI)

Naveen and Kohli had a heated exchange during Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) away match against LSG in the IPL 2023. Kohli was also involved in verbal duels with LSG mentor Gambhir and West Indies batter Kyle Mayers in the infamous IPL encounter. During the IPL season, Naveen is believed to have poked fun at Kohli through his Instagram stories. With Kohli fans showing no mercy on Naveen's on and off-field antics, the viral video of spectators teasing the Afghanistan cricketer remained a buzzing topic on social media.

Going by Naveen's account, it was Kohli, who orchestrated the verbal brawl between the RCB and LSG stars in the cash-rich tournament. "He (Kohli) shouldn't have said all those things during the match and after it. I didn't start the fight. After the match, when we were shaking hands, Virat Kohli started the fight," Naveen told BBC Pashto. With scuffles creating a ruckus in the IPL, Kohli and Gambhir were fined 100% of their match fees while Naveen admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Talking about the World Cup match between the Asian sides, pacer Naveen had a forgetful day as Shakib Al Hasan and Co. thrashed Afghanistan by six wickets in their campaign opener at Dharamsala. Naveen was dismissed for a six-ball duck and the pacer leaked 31 runs in 5.4 overs. However, the Aghan bowler was successful in dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz (57) to open his World Cup 2023 account in India. Earlier, Afghanistan's Naveen confirmed that he will retire from the 50-over format after the World Cup. The LSG pacer will continue to remain available for his nation in the shortest format of the game. Naveen made his international debut in 2016.

