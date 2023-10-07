'Gill not 100 per cent but…': Rohit Sharma refuses to rule out Shubman from IND vs AUS clash at World Cup

Even though Indian opener Shubman Gill is a doubtful starter in India's World Cup opener against Australia, skipper Rohit Sharma has refused to rule out the in-form batter from the blockbuster clash between the hosts and the five-time world champions in Chennai. After defeating Australia 2-1 in their final One Day International (ODI) assignment in the lead-up to the ICC World Cup, Rohit's men will meet Pat Cummins and Co. in match No.5 of the showpiece event at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Rohit Sharma refuses to rule out Shubman from India's match against Australia(AFP-PTI)

In the build-up to India's campaign opener against Australia, multiple reports suggested that opener Gill might miss out on featuring for the hosts in Chennai. The youngster is battling an illness and skipper Rohit admitted that the premier batter is not a 100 per cent on the eve of India's World Cup opener. Speaking to reporters in the traditional pre-match press conference on Saturday, the Indian skipper provided a crucial health update about Gill.

'We're going to give Gill every chance to recover'

"The mood is pretty good as it is before the start of every big tournament. We've come into this tournament prepared really well, so quite confident about us skill-wise. We're looking forward to the game. Everybody's fit. Gill is not 100 per cent, but he's sick. So, there's no injury concern. Gill is not feeling well. We are monitoring him on a daily basis. We're going to give him every chance to recover and see how he feels. So, he's not ruled out yet," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference.

Gill in red-hot form in World Cup year

According to news agency ANI, Gill is suffering from dengue fever and the star batter is likely to miss India's match against Australia. The Indian opener has been India's standout performer in the World Cup year, especially in the ODI format. The 23-year-old has smashed 1,230 runs in the 2023 season - the most by any batter this year. Averegaing 72.35, Gill has already notched up five centuries for the Men In Blue. Gill achieved a career-high world number two ranking in the ODI standings. If Gill is unavailable for the Australia encounter, Rohit is expected to open the Indian innings with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in Chennai.

