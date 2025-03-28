Virat Kohli fumes with heated outburst after slapping Pathirana for six right after fiery bouncer crashes his helmet

Known for his competitive and aggressive personality on the cricket field, Virat Kohli showcased his famous approach once again, when he smacked Matheesha Pathirana for a six in their IPL 2025 fixture, on Friday. Virat Kohli was angry after smacking Matheesha Pathirana for a six.(Twitter)

After a slow start to his knock, where he reached 16 in 22 balls, Kohli used the 11th over of RCB's innings to accelerate against CSK. In the first delivery, Pathirana sent a short ball, which Kohli missed and was it on the helmet. The physio rushed out to the pitch to do a concussion test, and Kohli was fine to continue.

Then the Sri Lankan sends a short ball, which Kohli pulls with ease over fine leg for a maximum. Then he followed it up, with a shot over mid-wicket for a four. After his six, it looked like Kohli had woken up due to the hit on his helmet, and also exchanged a word or two with the bowler.

Full video of Virat Kohli and Matheesa Pathirana altercation:

Kohli was eventually dismissed in the 13th over, as he fell to Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad. Noor tossed it up on off, and middle, Kohli went for a slog sweep shot, but hit it flat and it was caught by Rachin Ravindra on the boundary ropes as he departed for 31 off 30 balls.

Kohli was in fine form in the IPL 2024 opener between RCB and KKR, in Kolkata. Chasing 175 runs, the veteran remained unbeaten on 59* off 36 balls to guide his side to a seven-wicket win. Kohli is the highest run-scorer in IPL, third in T20I, third in ODI and third in international cricket. He also played a crucial role in India's recent 2025 Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

During his glittering career, he has won the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy, 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy. With RCB, he has never won a title. After winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, he announced his retirement from the shortest format.