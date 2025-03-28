Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli stops batting practice after spotting Suresh Raina, ditches fiery CSK vs RCB rivalry for a wholesome reunion

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2025 08:29 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina shared a wholesome moment right before the CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2025.

The Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 in a blockbuster clash in Chennai, and a video featuring Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina has only added to the excitement. As Kohli was immersed in his practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Raina – one of CSK’s most beloved former stars – walked up to him, leading to a warm embrace between the two.

Virat Kohli meets Suresh Raina before CSK vs RCB match(X)
Virat Kohli meets Suresh Raina before CSK vs RCB match(X)

The brief heartwarming moment between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket has been widely shared on social media, rekindling nostalgia among fans who have cherished their camaraderie over the years.

Watch:

Raina, once known as Mr. IPL for his exploits with the CSK, retired from international cricket and 2020 and made his last IPL appearance two years later; since then, he has been a regular in IPL broadcasting.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, made yet another strong start to the season last week, when he smashed an unbeaten 59 in RCB's opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders. His innings helped the Royal Challengers to a dominant 7-wicket win.

CSK, too, made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Mumbai Indians by four wickets in Chennai. The side chased a 159-run target with five deliveries remaining, and will hope to capitalise on the momentum when they return to their home ground on Friday night.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to field RCB in their clash in Chennai; the Super Kings, looking to capitalize on home conditions, made a key change by bringing in Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis, adding extra firepower to their bowling attack.

RCB, on the other hand, made a tactical switch by including experienced Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rasikh Salam Dar. The side's skipper, Rajat Patidar, admitted they would have wanted to bowl first on the Chennai surface, too, but added that it wouldn't make a major difference.

“It will not make much difference, the surface looks hard, we will try to put up a total and keep them under pressure,” said Patidar.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with CSK vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with CSK vs RCB Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli stops batting practice after spotting Suresh Raina, ditches fiery CSK vs RCB rivalry for a wholesome reunion
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On