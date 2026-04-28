Virat Kohli gets awkward but takes time out from busy IPL schedule for coach Rajkumar Sharma: ‘Let me speak, please’

They say no matter what you become, or where you reach, never forget your roots. Well, Virat Kohli, the legend, is the living embodiment of it. Now settled happily in London, it’s not often that Kohli is in India when not playing cricket, but whenever he is, the big man makes sure he doesn’t forget where he came from. Currently in his hometown, Delhi, for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 game against the Delhi Capitals, Kohli, less than 24 hours after completing 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), made a special appearance at the inauguration of the new branch of the famous West Delhi Cricket Academy in Delhi Public School, RK Puram.

Virat Kohli made many young fans' dream come true(Screengrab)

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Amid the hectic schedule, Kohli took time out for his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who teaches at the WDCA and had expressed optimism about the development of future sporting talent in the city. As a special guest, several young fans’ dreams came true as Kohli addressed them through a heartfelt speech. The mind can’t recall the last time Kohli addressed a fathering such as this; hence, when he took the stage, the former India captain couldn’t help but get a tad awkward. As those in attendance hijacked his speech even before he could get started with it, Kohli playfully said, “Let me speak, please.”

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{{^usCountry}} And then, the words flew as beautifully as a silken cover drive off his bat. "Thank you for having me. I'm not used to speaking in schools, so this is going to be a bit awkward for me because I moved away from the school setup long ago for cricket, and that's what I'm going to talk about. I understand the environment of a school. I've been through the same process and stage that all you kids are a part of right now. And I can just share from my own experience how my focus and priority changed very early on in my life," Kohli said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And then, the words flew as beautifully as a silken cover drive off his bat. "Thank you for having me. I'm not used to speaking in schools, so this is going to be a bit awkward for me because I moved away from the school setup long ago for cricket, and that's what I'm going to talk about. I understand the environment of a school. I've been through the same process and stage that all you kids are a part of right now. And I can just share from my own experience how my focus and priority changed very early on in my life," Kohli said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kohli inspires kids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kohli inspires kids {{/usCountry}}

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"Have respect and regard for that environment first. For your teachers, for the people who are teaching you. They are giving you a part of their lives. It's very important to give them that respect and the focus and attention that's required. I chose sport very early on in my life, but that came from a very honest place. I was very sure that I wanted to go ahead and pursue cricket, and I had to be honest with myself, my family, and also my teachers to convey to them that this is the path I want to take.”

"I started practising when I was eight years old, and I still continue to come to the academy whenever I get time. And it's a big part of my childhood, and I hope all the kids that come to learn cricket here can value it, can learn something from the academy. And I hope it does wonders for the school, the cricket setup here as well. So, I wish everyone all the very best."

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Sharma is a renowned figure in the Delhi cricket coaching circuits, operating out of centres such as WDCA Paschim Vihar, DDA Hari Nagar Sports Complex, DDA Dwarka Sports Complex and the Mamta Modern School. In RK Puram, Kohli’s mind harked back to the time when, like thousands of youngsters in the city, he too was finding his feet in cricket. A lot has transpired since Kohli was coming through the ranks, but with a major boost in infrastructure, Kohli wishes nothing but the best for the academy and the students working hard to become the next Virat Kohli.

"I started practising when I was eight years old, and I still continue to come to the academy whenever I get time. And it's a big part of my childhood, and I hope all the kids that come to learn cricket here can value it, can learn something from the academy. And I hope it does wonders for the school, the cricket setup here as well. So, I wish everyone all the very best," mentioned Kohli.

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