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Virat Kohli gets brutal send-off stare from Kagiso Rabada after smashing him early, only to fall in stunning turnaround

Kagiso Rabada celebrated with his teammates and gave Virat Kohli an angry stare as the veteran made his way back to the pavilion.

Updated on: Apr 30, 2026 08:56 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Kagiso Rabada knew what the dismissal meant as he removed Virat Kohli on Thursday in Ahmedabad. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener took on the Gujarat Titans bowler in the second over of the first innings, clobbering him for 21 runs. But in the fourth over, Rabada had the last laugh, dismissing Kohli and then giving him a deadly stare as he made his way back to the pavilion.

Kagiso Rabada had a special send-off for Virat Kohli.(X)

In the first ball of the second over, Kohli pulled the South African over midwicket for a four, and then launched him over wide mid-off for another. He made it a hat-trick of boundaries in the third ball, receiving a short length delivery, outside off, Kohli carved it to the deep point ropes. In the fourth delivery, Kohli smacked him past the fielder at short third man for another four.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma turns 39: Is this Hitman’s last birthday as an India cricketer?

Then Rabada pitched it up, outside off, Kohli responded with ease, sending him through the covers for his fifth consecutive four. The over ended with a single.

The battle between Kohli and Rabada has long been one of the most action-packed duels in cricket, mixing skill, intensity and personal rivalry. Whenever Rabada has dismissed Kohli, the pacer has celebrated it in style.

Although Kohli has managed to score at a healthy rate against Rabada, it has been a risky approach. He has been dismissed by the pacer multiple times across formats, often forced into poor decisions or surprised by a lack of or extra pace. Rabada is smart, and he also attacks the stumps, which makes him key in the powerplay.

The battle also showed that Kohli can dominate a bowler, but Rabada has the ability to strike back after being hit, almost like pressing a reset battle in the middle of a spell.

 
virat kohli cricket kagiso rabada ipl
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Virat Kohli gets brutal send-off stare from Kagiso Rabada after smashing him early, only to fall in stunning turnaround
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