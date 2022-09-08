Virat Kohli goes past Rohit Sharma for incredible India record after maiden T20I century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

India's star batter Virat Kohli ended a long wait for a century as he breached the three-figure mark during the side's Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan on Thursday. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 122 off 61 deliveries in the game in Dubai, as he reached his first ton since November 2019. This was Kohli's 71st international century as the Indian batter equalled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the list of most tons in international cricket.

Kohli only remains behind India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 international hundreds to his name. But the Indian batter also reached another massive record in his century knock against Afghanistan, as he overtook captain Rohit Sharma for the feat.

The 33-year-old batter's 122 is now the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is, as he went past Rohit's 117 that came against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Here's the list of Indians with highest individual score in a single T20I innings:

Virat Kohli - 122* against Afghanistan, 2022

Rohit Sharma - 118 against Sri Lanka, 2017

Suryakumar Yadav - 117 against England, 2022

Rohit Sharma - 111* against West Indies, 2018

KL Rahul - 110* against West Indies, 2016

The former Indian captain smashed 12 fours and six sixes en route to his incredible knock in Dubai, which was also his maiden international century in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli had opened the innings in the game against Afghanistan – the first time he did so since March 2021 – as he forged a brilliant 119-run stand for the first wicket with stand-in captain KL Rahul. After the two quick wickets of Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, Kohli stabilised the Indian innings with a healthy rotation of strike before eventually taking on the aggressive approach in the final overs. He reached his century in the 19th over of the innings with a six against Fareed Ahmed.

