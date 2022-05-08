Home / Cricket / 'Kohli had his peak but is now going down. Babar is well ahead and is going up': Pakistan's World Cup-winning pacer
cricket

'Kohli had his peak but is now going down. Babar is well ahead and is going up': Pakistan's World Cup-winning pacer

  • Veterans and analysts have often had their say on the comparison at every stage of their career so far and recently former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed joined the bandwagon.
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.&nbsp;(Getty)
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. (Getty)
Published on May 08, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Virat Kohli versus Babar Azam is the most hotly-debated topic in modern-era cricket which makes up for a perfect comparison as well - they are from rival nations, are top-order batters, have led their countries even in ICC tournaments and have been great batters across formats. Not to forget, they both carve out the best cover drives. Veterans and analysts have often had their say on the comparison at every stage of their career so far and recently former Pakistan pacer Aqib Javed joined the bandwagon. 

Speaking on ARY News’ show Sports Room, Javed was asked to choose between Kohli and Babar in the rapid-fire round and he picked his compatriot based on Kohli's recent dip in numbers across formats. 

The former cricketer, who was part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning side, opined that Kohli is past his peak and now on a downhill track in his career, leaving Babar well ahead in the race. He further added that the latter's graph is now on the rise. 

ALSO READ: 'I am the 2nd best bowler in team. Babar Azam knows I'm a fighter, hence he supports me,' says under-fire Pakistan pacer

“Now I think Babar is ahead. He [Kohli] had his peak but now going down. But Babar, on the other hand, is going up,” Javed said.

Back in 2021, Babar had praised Kohli when asked about how he feels about the comparison, calling him one of world's best and admitted that the comparison only makes him proud.

"Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. He has performed everywhere and in big matches. When people compare us, I don’t feel pressure, I feel proud because they are comparing me with such a big player," Babar had told Khaleej Times.

"Personally, I don’t think there should be a comparison, but people do that and I feel happy. So my aim is to perform the way he does and help my team win matches and make Pakistan proud. Look, we are different players. I have my style of playing and he has his style. So I try to perform to the best of my ability," he later added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
babar azam virat kohli
babar azam virat kohli
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out