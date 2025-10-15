Virat Kohli had Ravi Shastri, Rohit-Dravid balanced it, now Gautam Gambhir dictates it: Power shift in Indian cricket

Times are changing in Indian cricket, bringing a major paradigm shift in the balance of power. Rohit Sharma began 2024 as India's all-format captain but has now retired from T20Is and Tests; while his ODI future remains uncertain after the chief selector Ajit Agarkar noted his non-committal stance on the 2027 World Cup. Indian cricket has undergone rapid changes, especially since Gautam Gambhir became head coach. Rohit retired from T20Is after leading India to the 2024 World Cup triumph, and while many expected Hardik Pandya to take over as permanent T20I captain, Agarkar and then newly-appointed coach Gambhir made a bold decision, naming Suryakumar Yadav captain ahead of Hardik, who remains his IPL skipper at the Mumbai Indians. From Kohli-Shastri and Rohit-Dravid to Gautam Gambhir’s command in Indian Cricket(ANI and AFP Images)

After consecutive Test series defeats — first at home against New Zealand and then in Australia — Rohit began to lose his influence in the red-ball setup, even opting to drop himself for the Sydney Test. A few months later, in May, he stunned by announcing his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the England tour.

In a bold move, the BCCI appointed young Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, with head coach Gambhir strongly backing him for the role. Though Gill's form was questioned before the England series, he silenced critics with a brilliant run of performances – 754 runs in five Tests – that significantly boosted his reputation. India went on to draw the challenging series with a youthful side, further strengthening Gambhir's role in key decisions. Gill's impressive rise in Test cricket also prompted the BCCI to hand him the captaincy in place of Rohit. Earlier this year, Rohit had led India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title and expressed his intent to feature in the 2027 World Cup. However, after losing the ODI leadership despite his recent white-ball success, the road ahead is tricky.

A noticeable change has taken place in Indian cricket. The head coach now has greater influence over the team than the captain.

From Kohli-Shastri and Rohit-Dravid to Gambhir’s command in Indian Cricket

Earlier, when Virat Kohli was the captain, he held significant say in team decisions and the overall culture within the squad. Following his well-documented fallout with Anil Kumble, he joined forces with Ravi Shastri, though Kohli remained the more dominant figure in the setup. Already a towering presence in world cricket when Shastri took charge, the two formed a strong partnership that elevated India's Test team to new heights — including the historic 2019 series win in Australia. Their chemistry was evident, and unlike many past pairings, their tenure was free of major controversies.

By the time Shastri’s tenure ended, Kohli had stepped down as T20I captain, and the BCCI relieved him of ODI leadership to establish a single captain across white-ball formats. Rahul Dravid then took over as head coach, and soon after, Kohli also relinquished the Test captaincy. Rohit Sharma, an obvious choice given his proven success in the IPL, was appointed India's all-format skipper.

The Rohit-Dravid partnership had a modest beginning, with India falling short in the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, the duo soon reshaped Indian cricket's approach, bringing in a fearless and attacking mindset that paid rich dividends in the years to come. Rohit shared immense respect for Dravid, and their partnership thrived on mutual understanding and balance. India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup after a dominant campaign. The following year, they went one step further by clinching the 2024 T20 World Cup — marking the end of Dravid's tenure on a high.

During this period, Rohit's verdict in team affairs was evident, particularly when he returned to T20Is in 2024 after over a year-long absence. While many expected Hardik to lead a young side in the T20 World Cup, Rohit and Kohli's comebacks completely changed the course of India's plans. Kohli had Shastri by his side, Rohit had Dravid, and now, for the first time in years, the balance of power has tilted toward the head coach. Gambhir looks set to mentor Gill much like Shastri and Dravid did, though the coach currently holds the stronger influence.