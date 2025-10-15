Rohit Sharma bows to Virat Kohli but gets shocked by Shubman Gill's gesture in first meet after India captaincy switch

It's familiar territory with an unfamiliar setting for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are back in the Indian side. They are once again the centre of attraction, but the air around Team India's ODI side is slightly different from where they left with the Champions Trophy title. It now has the dominant scent of new captain Shubman Gill, who is basking in the glory of his sumptuous start as the Test skipper. Rohit Sharma bowing to Virat Kohli before entering team bus

This will be the first time Rohit and Kohli will feature in an Indian XI, which will be led by someone else since MS Dhoni vacated the leadership role back in 2017.

Not too long ago, Gill made his debut under Virat Kohli in New Zealand. He then played the bulk of his cricket under Rohit Sharma in various formats, and now he will lead them both in what will mark the beginning of his biggest test as India's captain in Australia.

The start was as smooth as it gets. In a video posted by BCCI on its official X handle, Rohit was seen bowing to Kohli, sitting in the front row of the team bus, before entering. Minutes before that, Rohit was taken aback by Shubman Gill's sudden approach from behind. India's new ODI captain put his arm around Rohit's shoulder to greet him in their first meeting since the captaincy swap.

A pleasantly surprised Rohit then asked, "Areyy, Gill! Kaisa hai bhai? (How are you brother?)" before they both embraced each other. The video then shifted to Rohit and Kohli's reunion for the first time since the Champions Trophy final. The long-term teammates were delighted to see each other. It was Gill's turn to meet his first captain inside the bus, and witnessing all this with a seat beside Kohli was Shreyas Iyer.

It is a big series for Iyer as well. After all, he has been officially included in the leadership group for the first time as the vice-captain of the ODI side.

The group, which included promising opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna, was spotted at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. A small group of fans gathered outside the terminal, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Indian icons.

A couple of fans managed to get Rohit and Kohli's autographs on the posters that they were carrying.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and other coaching staff are expected to fly out later in the evening. The team is scheduled to begin the ODI series in Perth on Sunday, followed by matches in Adelaide and Sydney.

This ODI series is being closely watched not only for its competitive significance but also for the potential indicators it may offer about Kohli and Sharma's roles going forward.