Why Gautam Gambhir was absent in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to ODI side as team flies to Australia

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir was notably absent as the first batch of Indian cricketers, including senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and new captain Shubman Gill, departed for Australia early Wednesday morning for the upcoming three-match ODI series starting October 19. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir(AFP)

While fans gathered at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi caught glimpses of Kohli, Rohit, and captain Shubman Gill, among others, Gambhir and several members of the coaching staff were not part of the travelling group.

According to sources close to team logistics, Gambhir, some support staff members like Morne Morkel, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, and a few squad members like Kuldeep Yadav are scheduled to leave later in the day. No official reason was provided for the staggered departure, but it is understood to be a planned arrangement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), likely owing to logistical convenience and scheduling flexibility.

This kind of staggered travel is not unusual during international tours, especially when large squads and multiple formats are involved. With the five-match T20I series set to follow the ODIs, different sets of players and coaches are expected to travel at different times.

Gambhir, who recently oversaw India’s 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies, is set to take charge in Australia as the team prepares for a challenging white-ball tour that will also serve as an assessment ground for returning veterans Rohit and Kohli. Both players are now focused solely on ODIs after stepping away from Tests and T20Is.

Gambhir, after the 2-0 Test series sweep over the West Indies here on Tuesday, had said that he hoped for the two to have a good outing in the upcoming assignment, while being evasive about their 2027 World Cup prospects.

"The 50-over World Cup is still two and a half years away. It is very important to stay in the present. Obviously, they are quality players. They are coming back. Their experience is going to be valuable in Australia," Gambhir had said in the post-series press conference.

"Hopefully those two guys can have a successful tour, and more importantly, as a team we can have a successful series," Gambhir said when asked about the future of the two former skippers," he added.

The Indian team begins its campaign with the first ODI in Perth on Sunday, followed by matches in Adelaide and Sydney.