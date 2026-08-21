‘I would not say no’: Mike Hussey open to CSK reunion with Stephen Fleming in England coaching set-up before Ashes

Former Australia great Michael Hussey has revealed that he is considering joining England's coaching staff after being informally approached by new Test head coach Stephen Fleming over the batting coach role. Fleming was appointed England men's Test head coach last month, succeeding Brendon McCullum as the red-ball side enters a new era with Joe Root also returning as captain. The former New Zealand skipper will formally take charge following the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, with England's winter tour of South Africa set to be his first assignment. Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey during their CSK days. (X images)

One of Fleming's early moves appears to have been sounding out Hussey, with whom he shares a long-standing relationship from Chennai Super Kings. The pair have worked together for close to 15 years in different capacities at the IPL franchise, first as teammates and later with Fleming as head coach and Hussey as batting coach.

Hussey confirmed the informal approach while speaking to Fox Sports, although he stressed that there has been no immediate decision. “We obviously get on really well and work a lot together,” Hussey said. “So, it was just a bit of a passing comment, really saying, ‘Look, what do you reckon? Would you think about being the batting coach?’”

The prospect would place one of Australia's most celebrated Test batters inside the England dressing room ahead of the 2027 Ashes on home soil. Hussey admitted that crossing the divide for cricket's oldest rivalry would take some getting used to, but stopped well short of ruling it out. “There is a lot of different things to consider. My short answer is I would not say no to anything really. It would feel a bit weird – definitely – coaching for England against Australia in an Ashes series, no question.”

Hussey not rushing decision on England role For the 51-year-old, the decision is not solely about cricket. Hussey said the demands of spending extended periods away from his family would have to be considered alongside his close relationship with Fleming.

“I have a very close relationship with Stephen Fleming and that has an impact on it as well. The time away from family is a real thing for me. I am not in a position to say yay or nay any time soon.” It would also not be Hussey's first experience working with England. He was brought into their coaching set-up as a consultant for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, a tournament England went on to win.

Hussey suggested that national allegiance does not play a major role in how he views coaching. “I love the coaching side of the game. I love trying to help players get better whether they are Australians, English, South Africans, Pakistan or India or anywhere, it does not bother me. I don’t feel as if I am coaching against a team – that’s the thing. I sort of feel as if I am coaching with a team whether it is against Australia or South Africa or some other team.”

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Hussey also backed Fleming to succeed in his new role and suggested England could retain the attacking instincts of recent years while adopting a more measured approach. “He has a very good understanding of the game. Very shrewd operator who gets that balance between enjoyment and fun and relationships. He has a great chance to do well. He wants to keep the game moving forward but perhaps not as recklessly as England have been recently. He will try and be a bit smarter with it.” England will host Australia in the five-Test Ashes series in the summer of 2027 as they attempt to regain the urn for the first time since 2015. Hussey joining Fleming's staff would therefore add a particularly intriguing Australian presence to England's preparations for the series.