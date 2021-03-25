'Virat Kohli has 43 ODI tons, don't think he'll be worried too much': Deep Dasgupta on India captain's hundred drought

It has been close to 500 days since India captain Virat Kohli last scored an international century. He did a million dollars in the first ODI against England but was unfortunately out for 56. Former India opener wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta, however, feels there is nothing to worry.

"I don't think so. Somebody who has scored 43 hundred in this format I don't think he will be worried too much getting a few more. I thought the last game he looked like I thought he was going to get one," Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today.

Dasgupta said the way Kohli is batting it is only a matter of time before gets to the three-figure mark.

"The way he was batting, he totally dominated the bowling. Unfortunately, he picked out a fielder. And that was his favourite shot, whipping on his pads that's his favourite shot. It's just a matter of time, I won't be too worried. As long as he is batting well, you know it's around the corner. I won't be surprised in the next couple of games he gets a hundred," Deep Dasgupta said.

Speaking about youngsters Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna’s match-changing performances in Pune, Dasgupta said playing IPL cricket over the years has done a world of good to these youngsters coming up through the ranks.

"It just gave you the feeling that they have been there before, they have done it. I guess to a certain extent you have got to give credit to IPL as well. As youngsters coming through they play IPL, I won't say international cricket but a couple of notches below international cricket.

"The fact that they spend time with the international players. How they set themselves up for big games under pressure. I mean all of that. Apart from the level of cricket, IPL has everything else, crowd, pressure, spotlight, everything else so I think it's a great kind of learning process for the players coming through the system," he added.