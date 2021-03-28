Virat Kohli, Indian dug out shell-shocked after Hardik Pandya drops a sitter of Ben Stokes - Watch video

Hardik Pandya dropped an easy chance of Ben Stokes which attracted some interesting reactions from Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli and also the ones sitting in the dugout during India vs England 3rd and final ODI in Pune.

It happened in the 5th over of England’s chase when a Bhuvneshwar Kumar knuckle ball foxed Ben Stokes, who went ahead with his shot early and ended up spooning it. Hardik Pandya, who was standing at mid-off, stationed himself under the ball and looked quite comfortable to complete the catch but somehow the ball popped out of his hands.

Hardik himself couldn’t believe it as he had his hands on his head immediately. But the reaction from the rest of Indian cricketers was even more telling.

Captain Virat Kohli who was running perhaps to celebrate could not believe his eyes. The bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had disappointment written all over his face. India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma covered his face and fell to the ground in disbelief.

The reaction from the Indian dugout was no different. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, reserves Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj all had their hands on their heads. Chahal in fact, looked shell shocked.

WATCH how the Indian cricketers reacted to Hardik Pandya's drop catch

Fortunately for India, Ben Stokes could not inflict much damage as he was holed out in the deep off T Natarajan’s delivery in the 11th over for 35.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant scored his second successive half century to top score with 78 while Shikhar Dhawan (67) and Hardik Pandya (64) also made useful contributions before India lost its way and was dismissed in 48.2 overs, losing the last four wickets for eight runs in 15 balls.

Wood, who replaced Tom Curran in the playing XI, folded India's innings quickly and finished with 3-34 as the home side appeared to be well set to go beyond the 350-run mark when Pandya and Pant batted together.

Both batsmen helped India recover from a middle-order collapse with a 99-run fifth wicket stand off 70 balls.

Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (37) had provided India with a whirlwind opening stand of 103 runs after captain Virat Kohli lost his third successive toss and England opted to field for the third match in a row.

But England spinners Adil Rashid (2-81), Liam Livingstone (1-20) and Moeen Ali (1-39) grabbed four wickets to reduce India to 157-4 before Pandya and Pant revived the innings.

Rashid clean bowled Sharma and then held on to a brilliant return catch off Dhawan’s leading edge in his successive overs before Kohli went for an ambitious swipe against offspinner Ali and his leg stump was knocked back.

Lokesh Rahul, who had scored a century in the second game, was caught at short fine leg when he missed a juicy full toss from left-arm spinner Livingstone.

Pant and Pandya both hit four sixes each and five boundaries apiece before England struck through its seamers.

Stand-in captain Jos Buttler plucked a brilliant left-handed catch off Pant behind the wicket off Curran’s full-pitched delivery and Pandya had shuffled too far across allowing Ben Stokes to clean bowl him round the legs.

Shardul Thakur (30) and Krunal Pandya (25) combined in a 46-run stand before Wood returned and ended India’s hopes of crossing the 350-run mark with three quick wickets. Reece Topley ensured all seven England bowlers were among the wickets when he picked up the last of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

(With agency inputs)