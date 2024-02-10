BCCI secretary Jay Shah reacts after Virat Kohli informs he won't play entire India vs England series

Bringing an end to all the speculations, Virat Kohli has informed the BCCI officials, the selection committee and the Indian team management about his withdrawal from the remaining three Tests against England due to personal reasons. Kohli had missed the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam due to the same reason. It was earlier reported Kohli, set to be out of action from the third and fourth Tests, was yet to get in touch with the BCCI officials but on Friday, he informed the selectors about his unavailability. India's Virat Kohli during a practice session(PTI)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board, the selectors and the team management respect Kohli's decision and are ready to extend all support. “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Kohli’s decision,” Jay Shah said on Saturday.

The selectors announced India's squad for the remaining three Tests minus Kohli.

Kohli had taken part in India's first training session before the series opener in Hyderabad but on the same day, he informed captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Rahul Dravid and the selectors about his decision to opt out of the first two Tests. The next day, the BCCI issued a lengthy press release requesting privacy for the former India captain.

This will be the first time since his debut that Kohli would not play a single Test in a home series. Needless to say, this is a huge blow for an Indian batting unit that is struggling for big runs and has largely been dependent on individual brilliance in this series so far.

Kohli's withdrawal, however, was on the expected lines after it was learnt that the 35-year-old was yet to return to the country.

Shreyas Iyer ruled out; Jadeja, Rahul return

In other major developments, batter Shreyas Iyer was not named in the 17-member squad for the remaining three Tests in Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala. This meant that both Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in Visakhapatnam, and Sarfaraz Khan held on to their spots in the side.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja returned to the side after missing the second Test due to injuries. Both of them were sent to the NCA after the first Test. While Rahul regained his fitness quickly, Jadeja's final report is still awaited. The selectors, however, are confident about the all-rounder being match-fit before the third Test begins on February 15.

Both of them have been named in the squad subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team. The squad announcement was delayed by a couple of days as the selectors wanted to get a clearer picture of Jadeja's fitness status.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be India's pacers in Rajkot. The five-match series is currently tied 1-1. India lost the first Test in Hyderabad but they bounced back with a 106-run win in the second Test to level the series.