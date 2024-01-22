Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests against England citing personal reasons

Rohit Sharma's Team India will miss the services of batting icon Virat Kohli for the first two Tests of the high-profile series against England. Days after returning to the T20I format in the Afghanistan series at home, Kohli has pulled out of India’s upcoming red-ball assignment on Monday. For personal reasons, the former World No.1 batter will miss the first two Tests of the England series. Virat Kohli has withdrawn from the first two Tests against England.(PTI)

Confirming Kohli's exit from the Indian squad in the lead-up to the Test series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended its support to the former India skipper. Reaching out to skipper Rohit and members of the Indian team, Kohli stated that representing the country has always been his top priority. Kohli-less Team India will meet England for the series opener on Thursday at Hyderabad. The apex cricket board has requested the media and fans to respect the privacy of the ace cricketer.

'Virat Kohli has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma'

"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series," the BCCI said in a statement.

Who will replace Virat Kohli?

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Team India will announce Kohli's replacement soon. Kohli has played 113 Test matches for India. Averaging 49.16, the 35-year-old has amassed 8,848 runs for the Asian giants in 191 Test innings. The former India skipper has smashed 29 centuries and 30 half-centuries in the longest format of the game.

In India's previous Test series against South Africa, Kohli was the leading run-getter for the visitors. India defeated the Proteas at Cape Town for the first time to level the two-match series 1-1. The veteran Indian batter will be available for selection in the 3rd Test against England, which will be contested at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on February 15. Earlier, England's Harry Brook also withdrew from the India Test series for personal reasons.