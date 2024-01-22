Injured Mohammed Shami to leave for London; Team India star needs one more month to return: Report

Recovering from an ankle injury which he braved to spearhead India's bowling attack at the ICC World Cup, fast bowler Mohammed Shami will reportedly consult an expert in London. After India's runners-up finish in the 2023 edition of the One Day International (ODI) World Cup, the star pacer has remained on the sidelines. Shami finished the World Cup 2023 as the leading wicket-taker of the ICC event. Out of action since November, pacer Shami was targeting his comeback in the Test series against England. India's Mohammad Shami during a practice session (PTI)

Shami said that his recovery is on track, and the medical experts at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) were also satisfied with the progress of the 2023 World Cup hero. Shami, who started his training sessions after missing the South Africa series, was hoping to return to the Indian side for the England series. However, Shami failed to recover in time, and the pacer was not picked for the five-match Test series.

Shami can leave for London soon

According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, it has been learned that Shami can leave for London soon. The senior pacer is likely to be accompanied by Nitin Patel, who leads the sports science department at NCA. As per the report, Shami and Patel worked together on the pacer's ankle injury at NCA. Earlier, premier batter Suryakumar Yadav went to Germany for groin surgery.

Pant can join Shami?

The report also suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can also send Rishabh Pant to London soon. Wicketkeeper-batter Pant is aiming for a comeback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Indian opener Prithvi Shaw will need at least one more month to stage a return to competitive cricket. His return is subject to clearing higher levels of agility drills and acceleration.

Shaw undergoing rehab at NCA

The Indian opener will have to feature in a few games before he gets the green light to make his comeback to competitive cricket. Shaw is also undergoing rehab at NCA. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is also hoping that Shaw gets himself available for the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy. Shaw can also target his return to the IPL. The Indian opener was earlier retained by Delhi Capitals (DC) for IPL 2024. Shaw missed a majority of the domestic season due to a knee injury last year. The Indian opener injured his knee while representing Northamptonshire in the one-day championship game against Durham.