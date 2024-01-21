'Rohit Sharma will need to...': Sunil Gavaskar's crucial advice for India skipper in lead-up to 1st Test vs England

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes an in-form Rohit Sharma can provide India with fruitful starts against England in the upcoming Test series. After touring South Africa for a two-Test series, India are set to host England for five red-ball matches in the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. Veteran opener Rohit regained top form in the recently concluded Afghanistan series. Gavaskar shared crucial advice for Rohit ahead of the England series(ANI-HT)

The India skipper smashed a record fifth century to help India clinch the double Super Over thriller against the Asian giant killers. With a five-match Test series set to be India's next high-profile assignment, Gavaskar wants Rohit to lead the Asian giants from the front. The batting legend recalled Rohit's Chennai masterclass against England and backed the veteran skipper to assist the middle-order batters of the Indian team.

Rohit showed how to bat on spin-friendly pitches

“Rohit, the batter, the manner in which he batted in the Chennai Test, he hit a hundred, and it was a very good hundred. He showed how to bat on spin-friendly pitches. If he continues to bat that way, India will definitely get a good start. And it can make No.3 and No. 4 batters' lives easily,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Rohit will need to use his bowlers cleverly

Rohit's Team India will meet England in the Test series opener at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Gavaskar also shared advice for Rohit ahead of the Hyderabad series opener. “As captain, Rohit Sharma will need to use his bowlers cleverly. Usually in Hyderabad, there is not enough turn on offer, so if England bats first and make a successful start till lunch, there we’ve to see how he uses his bowlers to judge him,” Gavaskar added.

Rohit's Test record against England at home

Indian skipper Rohit has scored 747 runs in 9 home Tests against England. Rohit averages almost 50 (49.80) against England at home. The India opener has two centuries and three half-centuries under his belt against Ben Stokes and Co. in India. Overall, Rohit has played 54 Test and amassed 3738 runs for India. Skipper Rohit was the second-highest run-getter when England toured India for a four-match Test series. The 36-year-old smashed 345 runs with an average of 57.50. The India opener played a memorable knock of 161 against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.