England's Michael Atherton predicts winner of IND vs ENG Test series, reserves special praise for India star

Former England skipper Michael Atherton feels India have an edge over Ben Stokes and Co. in the upcoming five-match Test series. After a series-levelling outing in South Africa, Rohit Sharma's Team India will host England in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Visitors England are gearing up for the tour in Abu Dhabi instead of playing a practice match in India. Michael Atherton has predicted the winner of the Test series between India and England(PTI-Getty Images)

Given England's recent success with its Bazball approach, Stokes and Co. will fancy their chances to upstage India away from home. England ended its home series level-pegging when India last toured the United Kingdom (UK) for a Test series. India's spin attack features the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

England on the other, have Jack Leach as the only seasoned spinner in its squad. Stokes and Co. also have inexperienced spinners Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed in their squad for the India Tests. Speaking to Skysports in the build-up to the Test series, Atherton predicted a series win for hosts India. The former England skipper said that spinners will define the outcome of the Test series in India. Reserving special praise for Ashwin, the former England batter said that the senior Indian spinner is an all-time great.

Atherton predicts winner of Test series

“I think India will win. Their spinners are better than England’s, and that will be the defining thing in the end. If you go to India, spin will play a big part, it historically has done and I suspect it always will do. India do have a very strong seam attack as well. India’s four spinners are very different to England’s. They have two left-arm finger spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. They have a wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the greatest spinners of all time," Atherton said.

India unbeaten at home since 2012

With Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar leading the spin attack of England, the visitors defeated India in the 2012 Test series. Hosts India have remained unbeaten at home since the 2012-2013 season. The Asian giants also finished runners-up in the first two editions of the ICC World Test Championship.

“England have a solid left-arm spinner in Jack Leach and then three very inexperienced spinners after that with Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed. It will be a particular challenge for them but the selectors see a high ceiling for them,” Atherton added. Rohit's men will meet England in the 1st Test at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. The fifth and final Test will be contested at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on March 7.