Virat Kohli injury sparks No. 3 battle as Morne Morkel juggles India's options: 'We'll play around'

Virat Kohli's hamstring injury has handed India an unexpected selection dilemma ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan. With preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup gathering pace, the team management is keen to settle on a preferred combination, making Kohli's absence a significant setback. The former captain has been one of India's most reliable performers in white-ball cricket and has repeatedly spoken about his ambition to feature in the next World Cup in South Africa.

Morne Morkel hints that KL Rahul is also an option for number 3 in Virat Kohli's absence.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his absence, the selectors have drafted in Yashasvi Jaiswal, offering the young left-hander another opportunity in the 50-over format. However, India are not short of alternatives for the crucial No. 3 position. Both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul have experience batting in the top order and could be considered depending on the team's plans. The Afghanistan series now presents an opportunity for India to assess their bench strength while also identifying a dependable backup option behind Kohli ahead of the global event.

Speaking about India's plans following Kohli's injury, Morne Morkel suggested the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan could serve as a testing ground for several batting combinations. The bowling coach said players such as Jaiswal, Kishan and Rahul could all get opportunities as India seek greater flexibility in their top order.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "In terms of that number three slot, that's something that in this series we'll play around with. Even if it's Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunity in different slots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In terms of that number three slot, that's something that in this series we'll play around with. Even if it's Ishan or KL or Yashasvi, it's a nice opportunity now. We've got a couple of one-day games coming up and we'll give guys opportunity in different slots. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure the team and have different options," said the former South Africa pacer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Just to give ourselves a better idea in terms of how we can go and structure the team and have different options," said the former South Africa pacer. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi influence, Pat Cummins backing, Ishan Kishan freedom: Shivang Kumar carries SRH's DNA into MPL “Nothing wrong with Rohit Sharma” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi influence, Pat Cummins backing, Ishan Kishan freedom: Shivang Kumar carries SRH's DNA into MPL “Nothing wrong with Rohit Sharma” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma put any fitness concerns to rest after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained during the IPL, taking part in a full-fledged training session ahead of India's first ODI against Afghanistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma put any fitness concerns to rest after recovering from the hamstring injury he sustained during the IPL, taking part in a full-fledged training session ahead of India's first ODI against Afghanistan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Providing an update on Rohit's recovery, Morkel said the veteran opener has fully cleared his fitness tests and is ready to return to action. He added that Rohit has trained well in the lead-up to the first ODI, leaving the team management encouraged by his condition.

"He has passed all his fitness tests. He's cleared and ready to go. Even if there is a slight niggle, but I can assure you there's nothing wrong with Rohit. He's moving well and training well. So, excited to see," Morkel added.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON