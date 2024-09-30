Virat Kohli juggernaut continues as he breaks another Sachin Tendulkar record for fastest 27000 international runs

Virat Kohli missed his fastest half-century but made sure he broke another record of Sachin Tendulkar during Day 4 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur. The batting maestro looked fluent and played with positive intent in the post Tea session on Day 4 but missed his fifty by three runs and was cleaned by Shakib Al Hasan for 47. India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the fourth day of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur.(AP)

However, the 35-year-old completed 27000 runs in international cricket and became the fastest to achieve it - 594 innings. He broke legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's record, who achieved the feat in 623 innings and held the record for a long time.

Fastest to 27,000 international runs:

594 innings – Virat Kohli

623 innings – Sachin Tendulkar

648 innings – Kumar Sangakkara

650 innings – Ricky Ponting

He now boasts 27,012 international runs, the fastest by any player in the history of cricket. Kohli has a little over 8,870 runs in Tests, 13,906 runs in 295 ODIs and another 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is — a format from which he retired after helping India win the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Like the other Indian batters, Kohli played aggressively from the first ball of the innings and didn't shy away from charging down the ground to take on the bowlers.

He smashed 4 fours and a six during his 35-ball 47 before getting dismissed by Shakib in an attempt to play a big shot but missed it completely.

The India batter also survived a lucky run-out escape early in the innings when Rishabh Pant left him stranded in the middle of the pitch. It was the first ball of the 18th over in India's innings, and Kohli went for a drive but only managed to under-edge the ball. The two Indian batters made bride eye contact and tried to steal a run there, but Pant stopped after a couple of steps and left Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch, which stunned the latter. Khalel went for an underarm throw on his follow-through and missed the three stumps, which left everyone stunned in the Bangladesh camp.

India declare first innings at 285/9

With more than two days of play washed out by rain, India showed aggressive intent moments after bowling out Bangladesh on 233.

After two days of rain, the people in Kanpur witnessed boundaries pelting down relentlessly. Yashasvi Jaiswal (72) and skipper Rohit Sharma (23) started the mayhem of boundaries in Kanpur.

The quickfire stand of 55 runs between the opening duo ended in 3.5 overs, with spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz cleaning up Rohit for a quickfire 23 in 11 balls, with a sole four and three sixes. The other Indian batters also followed the same approach and played selflessly to score quick runs, as India broke several records during the innings. Later KL Rahul (68) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine as they took a 52-run lead after the first innings.