'Virat Kohli just ended Dinesh Karthik's career': Twitter fumes after India keeper's controversial run-out vs Bangladesh

There was a big question mark on Dinesh Karthik's form and fitness ahead of India's T20 World Cup Super 12 Group match against Bangladesh but he passed the fitness test on Wednesday and was once again preferred over Rishabh Pant. In the two opportunities that Karthik got before Wednesday, he couldn't do much with the bat. Coming in to bat at the fall of Hardik Pandya's wicket in the 15.1 overs when India, at 130 for 4, were in need of a good finish, Karthik started off well with a nice flick for a boundary but just when he was looking set to pull off a customary DK finish, there was heartbreak for him and the near-capacity crowd at the Adelaide Oval.

In the last ball of the 17th over, Virat Kohli hit it towards extra cover and took a couple of steps. Karthik set off at full pace but Kohli immediately put his hand up to send him back. The veteran keeper-batter tried his best and even put in the dive to reach home but it wasn't to be. There was drama in Karthik's dismissal though.

The third umpire, after watching just a few replays decided that the ball had hit the stumps before the bowler's hands and adjudged Karthik run-out. Replays, however, seemed to convey a slightly different story. Yes, it was clear that the ball hit the stumps first but there was a lot of doubt about whether that impact actually dislodged the bails or it was the bowler's hands. Nevertheless, Karthik had to walk back for 7

This is how Twitter reacted to Dinesh Karthik's mix-up with Virat Kohli that led to his controversial run-out

The Karthik run-out did not hurt India a great deal as they posted 184 for 6 after Shakib Al Hasan put them in. Kohli, who hit an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, and KL Rahul with a blazing 50 put on a key stand of 67 to lay the foundations for a strong total.

India need to win their remaining two matches to be certain of entry into the semi-finals, but Bangladesh are also in the hunt for the knockout stage.

