‘Virat Kohli ke baad unhi ka number hai boss but he was dropped from India squad’: Kaif on Cheteshwar Pujara

Despite being the second-highest run-scorer in Tests among active Indian cricketers, Cheteshwar Pujara's place in the side for some reason has never been rock solid. He was dropped twice for his inability to score at a quicker strike rate. For the first time it was in Australia in 2014-15. The same reason was given when Pujara was not picked in the XI in a Test match in the West Indies in 2016. The latest chapter in that was a far more denting one. In February this year, Pujara, along with other seniors Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Ishant Sharma, were dropped not only from the XI but from the Test squad for the home series against Sri Lanka. Among them, only Pujara has been able to stage a comeback and in some style.

The No.3 batter literally forced his way back into the Indian side for the subsequent England tour on the back of a dream County season for Sussex across formats. He notched up hundreds for fun in all formats but his run-scoring in red-ball cricket was second to none. The performance also saw Pujara getting the opportunity to lead Sussex in a couple of matches when their regular captain Tom Haines was ruled out with an injury.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said Pujara is second only to Virat Kohli in the current Indian Test side and he has forced the selectors to 'surrender'.

"The way he scored runs after getting dropped, he has set an example for young players on how to make a comeback. He was dropped after scoring 6 and a half thousand runs. Virat Kohli ke baad unhi ka number hai boss (His name should come after Virat Kohli) but he was dropped. What did he do? He went to play County cricket, he scored centuries in four-day matches and 50-over games, which prompted the selectors to recall him. Unhone bola 'bhai ghalti ho gayi, humein maaf karo' (The selectors said 'please forgive us'). He made the selectors surrender in front of him. That is Pujara," Kaif said in a select-media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

Playing in his first Test in Bangladesh, Pujara showed admirable patience and forged crucial partnerships to bail India out of trouble on Day 1 of the opening Test in Chattogram. India were reduced to 48 for 3 at one stage but thanks to him and Shreyas Iyer, they came back into the game. Just when the veteran was looking set to end his 50-innings-long century drought in Test cricket, he was dismissed by left-arm spinner Taijul Islam for 90.

"I am really happy today and not bothered about not getting a three-figure mark. I have been batting well and if I carry on like this, it will come soon," said the player, who is a month and a half shy of his 35th birthday.

Kaif said Pujara's age shouldn't be a topic of discussion as long as he is fit and scoring runs for India in Test cricket.

"Age has nothing to do with cricket. It is a skill-based game. It's not football, where you have to run up and down continuously during the match. In fact, age is a plus point. You learn with experience and improve. Pujara, Kohli and Rohit and prime examples. You talk about all the legends, they are all in the range of 34-35 years. Test cricket is a skill-based format, you have to play long and you need experience for that. You need players who can bat on turning, as well as seaming tracks, and you only get better with time. Pujara is a prime example," he added.

